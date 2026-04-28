Jaxxon Warren News: May be frontrunner to start

Warren (undisclosed) had a good spring and appears to be in lie for the Tar Heels' starting tight end gig, per 247Sports.

Warren caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown last season at Colorado State. He appears slated to take over the top of the Tar Heels' tight end room this fall, and the 6-foot-8, 245-pound junior looks primed to build off his numbers from 2025.