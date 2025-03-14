Jay Ducker News: Operating as top-two RB

Ducker is operating as one of Temple's top-two running backs for the spring, John Di Carlo of Rivals.com reports.

Ducker has transferred from a CUSA team to an AAC team, which is expected to have a more rigorous conference schedule, insisting questions on how much of a valuable role he will have with Temple after his excellent 2024 for Sam Houston. Di Carlo's update suggests the running back may get a similar role with TU, though that is not for sure. Ducker and Joquez Smith operated as a Temple practice's top-two running backs, and it may be too early to rule out Terrez Worthy being an excellent option for carries.