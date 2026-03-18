Jay Haynes Injury: Not full contact in spring

Haynes (quadriceps) is still not full contact in spring ball, Jon Blaue of Post and Courier reports.

Haynes suffered an offseason quadriceps injury ahead of the 2025 season, and he ended up missing every game. The 5-foot-11 running back appears to still be progressing back from his ailment, which makes him still not full contact three weeks after spring ball commenced. He'll hopefully be able to make a full recovery before fall camp at least, but there has been no other information regarding his timeline.