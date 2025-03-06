Jay Haynes Injury: Out for spring camp

Haynes (knee) won't be available for Clemson's spring camp, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Haynes underwent knee surgery after the ACC title game, missing the Tigers' playoff loss to Texas. The tailback had flashed some intriguing talent prior to that injury, however. Haynes ran for 295 yards and three scores last fall on 6.9 yards-per-carry in limited action. He's in the mix to start in Death Valley in 2025, but the lingering knee ailment obviously hurts those prospects at the moment. He'll look to return fully healthy for fall camp.