Jay Wilkerson News: Healthy for spring camp
Wilkerson (undisclosed) is healthy for Louisiana Tech's spring camp, Matt Belinson of the Ruston Daily Leader reports.
Wilkerson running with Louisiana Tech's first team not only indicates that he will log a big role next season but also confirms that his physical health is no longer problematic. Before sitting out 2025, he logged a promising 2024, featuring 262 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
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