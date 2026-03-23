Jay Wilkerson headshot

Jay Wilkerson News: Healthy for spring camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Wilkerson (undisclosed) is healthy for Louisiana Tech's spring camp, Matt Belinson of the Ruston Daily Leader reports.

Wilkerson running with Louisiana Tech's first team not only indicates that he will log a big role next season but also confirms that his physical health is no longer problematic. Before sitting out 2025, he logged a promising 2024, featuring 262 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jay Wilkerson
Louisiana Tech
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