Brown is clearly QB Avery Johnson's favorite target as his 16 targets outpaced the rest of the Wildcats by quite a bit. Teammates Jaron Tibbs and Jerand Bradley both saw seven targets a piece. Brown's 12 catches were the most by a Wildcat since Tyler Lockett during the 2014 season. That's good company to be in and it also signals that there's a different kind of offense at Kansas State so far this season. This offense is passing the ball a lot more as Avery Johnson surpassed 300 passing yards for the first time in his career against North Dakota. That sets up well for Brown who is well on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving season.