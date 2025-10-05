Brown recorded his second 100-yard receiving game of the season and nabbed his third touchdown reception. It was his first touchdown reception since Week 1 against North Dakota. When healthy, Brown has been one of the best receivers in the conference and Kansas State has needed his explosive plays when trying to compete with opponents. Brown is on pace for a career-year with 29 grabs (on 48 targets) for 390 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Kansas State will play TCU in a game that should have a ton of offense next week.