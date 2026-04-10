Jayden Denegal News: Healthy, practicing

Denegal (shoulder) is healthy and participating in spring practice, per San Diego State on SI.

Denegal is expected to be the Aztecs' starter this season, so it's a good sign the quarterback is healthy and participating in spring ball. He tossed for 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 58.8 percent of his passes last fall, also picking up 99 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.