Denegal has now fallen short of 100 yards passing for two weeks in a row, though last week's effort against a typically stingy Boise State defense is a little more forgivable. That said, the Aztecs jumped to a comfortable 18-3 lead at halftime, so the offense was basically in coast mode for much of the second half. Denegal did reach pay dirt via a rushing score, marking his third in the last two games, but he may need to ratchet up his passing prowess next week with New Mexico on the ledger to close out the 2025 regular season.