Jayden Gibson Injury: Not full participant Wednesday
Gibson (undisclosed) was not a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Cloninger of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.
Gibson stretched during Wednesday's practice, but that was all the progress he made. It was unclear why he did not practice, but him showing up then and not doing much indicates that an undisclosed problem is affecting him.
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