Jayden Gibson Injury: Out for 2026 campaign

Sellers is out for the 2026 season due to a lower body injury, per David Cloninger of The Charleston Post and Courier.

Gibson had just returned to fall camp practices after being limited during the spring due to an undisclosed injury, but he will now miss his first season at South Carolina. The transfer wideout is no stranger to season-ending injuries, having missed the entire 2024 season at Oklahoma due to a knee injury. Gibson will now set his sights on a full recovery.