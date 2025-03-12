Jayden Gibson Injury: Suffers another injury in spring
Gibson has suffered another injury in Oklahoma's spring practice in addition to the knee injury he was already recovering from, Rivals.com reports.
Gibson missed the entire 2024 campaign with a knee injury that was set to limit him in practice this spring. Now, however, he's stacked another injury on top of the pre-existing one, and it's currently unclear how that will change his recovery timeline. Oklahoma reportedly isn't sure of the severity of the injury quite yet.
