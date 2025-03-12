Jayden Mandal News: Part of quarterback competition

Mandal is in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback role ahead of the 2025 season, according to Gabriel Camarillo of KMPH.

Mandal, who got the start in the bowl loss against Northern Illinois, is one of the three options that could open the season as Fresno State's starting quarterback. However, he's in an open race alongside E.J. Warner and Joshua Wood. The role under center opened up following the departure of Mikey Keene, who transferred to Michigan. Mandal made three appearances in 2024, completing four of nine passes for 39 yards and two interceptions.