Scott served as NC State's top rusher Saturday while Hollywood Smothers (undisclosed) was sidelined. Scott handled a workhorse role and didn't disappoint. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry and topped 200 yards from scrimmage. He delivered the crushing blow to Georgia Tech, scoring on a 30-yard run to give the Wolfpack an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. While Scott isn't a threat to take the starting role from Smothers, he may have earned himself a couple more opportunities down the stretch of the regular season.