Jayden Sellers Injury: Out for season

Sellers is out for the 2026 season due to a lower body injury, per David Cloninger of The Charleston Post and Courier.

Sellers will miss his sophomore season with South Carolina after a productive freshman year in which he recorded 22 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown. This is a major blow to the Gamecocks' wide receiver room, as the wideout was looking to emerge as a top target in the passing attack. South Carolina now has voids to fill in the receiving corps, as fellow wideout Jayden Gibson (lower body) was also officially ruled out for the season alongside Sellers.