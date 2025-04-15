Jaydn Ott News: Committing to Oklahoma

Ott has committed to Oklahoma for the 2025 season.

Ott decided to leave Cal and will join the Sooners for this upcoming campaign. The 6-foot junior struggled during the 2024-25 season with Cal, but he has tallied 530 carries for 2,584 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground, and 94 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns through the air across the last three seasons (34 games).