Jaydn Ott News: Leaving California

Ott has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Ott will depart from California after spending the last three seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot junior struggled during the 2024-25 season with Cal, but he has tallied 530 carries for 2,584 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground, and 94 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns through the air across the last three seasons (34 games). Ott will immediately become the hottest commodity among running backs in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.