Jaylan Knighton Injury: No longer with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Knighton is no longer a part of SMU's roster, Baileigh Sheffield of Rivals.com reports.

Knighton is currently out of a team and still nursing a knee injury as the 2025 season soon approaches. The running back will likely enter the transfer portal to find a new squad with spring ball currently underway for most programs but nothing is confirmed yet.

Jaylan Knighton
 Free Agent
