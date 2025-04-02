Jaylan Knighton Injury: No longer with team
Knighton is no longer a part of SMU's roster, Baileigh Sheffield of Rivals.com reports.
Knighton is currently out of a team and still nursing a knee injury as the 2025 season soon approaches. The running back will likely enter the transfer portal to find a new squad with spring ball currently underway for most programs but nothing is confirmed yet.
Jaylan Knighton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now