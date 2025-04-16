College Football
Jaylen Anderson headshot

Jaylen Anderson News: Lands at FCS Program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Anderson will transfer to South Dakota, he announced.

The former West Virginia tailback slowly saw his involvement in Morgantown dip across three seasons -- his best year came as a true freshman in 2022 when he ran for 275 yards and two scores on 35 carries. Last fall, he posted just nine carries for 34 yards. He'll look to immediately crack the rotation at South Dakota.

Jaylen Anderson
South Dakota
