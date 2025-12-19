In both of Arkansas State's last two games, Raynor logged three passing touchdowns without multiple turnovers. Compared to the quarterback's 2024 season, his 2025 campaign is an improvement. Despite more interceptions, Raynor recorded career highs in completion percentage (66.5), passing yards (3,361) and touchdowns (19) across the same number of games. He surpassed 20 total TDs by logging seven of them with his feet, for 26 total. Raynor will decide whether or not to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility, but should he remain enrolled at Arkansas State, he will be one of the Sun Belt Conference's more proven quarterbacks during 2026.