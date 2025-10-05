Raynor played the hero in the Red Wolves victory on Saturday. Raynor connected on touchdown passes from five yards out, both coming in the fourth quarter. Raynor's first rushing touchdown of the game came in the first quarter on a 13-yard run then scored the game winner with seven seconds left on a four yard run. On the season Raynor has thrown for 1451 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The two rushing scores raised his total to four on the campaign. The Red Wolves will head into their bye week happy after this past Saturday's victory.