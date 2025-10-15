Coming out of the bye week, Raynor and the Red Wolves offense struggled to find the success they had in Week 6 when they beat Texas State 31-30. The Red Wolves entered the fourth quarter trailing 14-3 but were able to mount a comeback scoring 12 unanswered points to improve their record to 3-4. Raynor threw the games only passing touchdown on Tuesday evening in the fourth quarter when he connected with Hunter Summers for a six yard score. Through seven games played, Raynor has thrown for 1660 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while also being the team's leading rusher with 272 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The next time Raynor takes the field will be Saturday, Oct. 25, at home against Georgia Southern.