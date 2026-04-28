Jaylen Raynor News: Poised to claim starting role

Raynor is in the lead for Iowa State's QB1 title, per 247Sports.

Raynor spent the past three seasons at Arkansas State. The dual-threat gunslinger tossed for 3,361 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. He also ran for 423 yards and seven scores. In his senior season, the quarterback looks primed to run the Cyclones' offense.