Raynor continued his strong play in 2025 Saturday. Raynor threw his first touchdown pass of the day in the second quarter on a 28-yard strike to wideout Hunter Summers. Raynor's second touchdown of the day came in the fourth quarter when he connected with Kenyon Clay for a six yard score. Raynor has now scored a rushing touchdown in back-to-back weeks when he punched in from one yard out. Through four weeks Raynor has thrown for 918 yards and six touchdown passes. Up next is a road matchup with Louisiana-Monroe.