Raynor used his legs efficiently on Saturday, finding the end zone three times in the win. Georgia Southern had no answers for the Red Wolves ground attack as they allowed four rushing touchdowns and 303 yards on the day. Raynor scored touchdowns in each of the final three quarters on two, two yard runs and an eight yard scramble. Through eight games, Raynor has thrown for 1876 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions, while contributing 326 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. The Red Wolves sit at 4-4 as they prepare to travel to face Troy next Saturday.