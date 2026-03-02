Jaylin Brown Injury: Limited to start spring

Head coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that Brown (undisclosed) is getting limited reps and isn't 100 percent yet, Chris Peak of 247 Sports reports.

It's just the first day of spring camp, but Brown looks to be tending to a minor, undisclosed injury. Considering the time of season, Pitt will likely proceed with caution. Brown didn't appear in a game during his true freshman season in 2025.