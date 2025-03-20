Jaylin Lucas News: Full go for spring practice

Lucas (undisclosed) is a full go for Florida State's spring practice, Dustin Lewis of 247Sports.com reports.

At the very least, Lewis will look to showcase his potential from Indiana. During 2023, he logged around 200-to-300 yards and multiple touchdowns as both a rusher and a receiver. An undisclosed injury prematurely ended Lucas' 2024 season, but barring another freak occurrence, he will at least have the opportunity to showcase his skill set.