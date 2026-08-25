Jayshon Platt Injury: Doubtful for Week 1

Platt (undisclosed) is likely out for Sept. 3 against UAB, Joey Wagner of 247Sports reports.

Platt joins the injury-stuck Illinois receiver corps as a late addition. In addition, while the other wideouts are questionable going into Week 1, it looks like he will sit out the season opener. This is a big development, especially with a retooled Illini team already dealing with a litany of WR injuries potentially adding one of their biggest signings this offseason. Last year saw Platt log 46 receptions for 720 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Florida Atlantic.