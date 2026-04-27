Jayshon Platt News: Shines in spring, likely to start

Platt shined for Illinois this spring and appears primed to take over Hank Beatty's starting slot role, per 247Sports.

Platt is coming off a breakout season at Florida Atlantic in which he reeled in 46 catches for 720 yards and five touchdowns, also rushing for 36 yards and a score. He appears to have wasted no time making an impression in Champaign, and looks primed to start at wideout for the Illini in his fifth-year senior season.