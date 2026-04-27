Jayshon Platt headshot

Jayshon Platt News: Shines in spring, likely to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Platt shined for Illinois this spring and appears primed to take over Hank Beatty's starting slot role, per 247Sports.

Platt is coming off a breakout season at Florida Atlantic in which he reeled in 46 catches for 720 yards and five touchdowns, also rushing for 36 yards and a score. He appears to have wasted no time making an impression in Champaign, and looks primed to start at wideout for the Illini in his fifth-year senior season.

Jayshon Platt
Illinois
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