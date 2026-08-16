Jayvan Boggs News: Available for fall camp

Boggs (undisclosed) is available for Florida State's fall camp, Ira Schoffel of On3.com reports.

Ideally for Boggs, his 2026 season confirms that he can be a top-rated target. During 2025, the wide receiver logged 103 receiving yards from nine receptions. As a complement to both Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy, Boggs can numerically improve all his aforementioned stats. For them, all that the wide receiver requires is increased opportunities.