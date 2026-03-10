Jayvan Boggs News: Eyeing bigger role

Boggs is eyeing the WR2 role for the Seminoles as spring ball kicks off, per The Tallahassee Democrat.

Boggs is entering his sophomore season with the Seminoles after logging nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate campaign. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is now making a push for a starting role behind WR1 Duce Robinson, with his main competition being Micahi Danzy.