Jaziun Patterson Injury: Not wearing pads in practice
Patterson (undisclosed) wasn't fully dressed for Iowa's spring practice Tuesday, per HawkCentral.com.
Patterson is slated to take on a large role within Iowa's backfield this season after rushing for 309 yards last fall and with Iowa needing to replace Kaleb Johnson. However, he appears limited in the Hawkeyes' spring practice period, and it's unclear at this juncture what's preventing him from participating fully.
