College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaziun Patterson headshot

Jaziun Patterson Injury: Not wearing pads in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Patterson (undisclosed) wasn't fully dressed for Iowa's spring practice Tuesday, per HawkCentral.com.

Patterson is slated to take on a large role within Iowa's backfield this season after rushing for 309 yards last fall and with Iowa needing to replace Kaleb Johnson. However, he appears limited in the Hawkeyes' spring practice period, and it's unclear at this juncture what's preventing him from participating fully.

Jaziun Patterson
Iowa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now