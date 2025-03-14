College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
JB Mitchell headshot

JB Mitchell News: Active in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Mitchell (undisclosed) was spotted participating in Eastern Michigan's spring practices.

Mitchell has returned to action for the Eagles after missing the last five games of EMU's season due to undisclosed reasons. The 6-foot senior wideout has tallied 38 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown across the last two seasons with EMU, but he will look to compete for a larger role this fall.

JB Mitchell
Eastern Michigan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now