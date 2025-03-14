JB Mitchell News: Active in spring ball
Mitchell (undisclosed) was spotted participating in Eastern Michigan's spring practices.
Mitchell has returned to action for the Eagles after missing the last five games of EMU's season due to undisclosed reasons. The 6-foot senior wideout has tallied 38 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown across the last two seasons with EMU, but he will look to compete for a larger role this fall.
