JB Mitchell News: Leaving Eastern Michigan
Mitchell will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.
Mitchell spent four years at Eastern Michigan, but was a limited factor in the offense for the majority of that time. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 25 passes for 398 yards and one touchdown. Last fall, however, he played in just two games, catching three passes for 37 yards. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
JB Mitchell
Free Agent
