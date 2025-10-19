French performed well on Saturday. throwing for a season high three touchdowns in a game. French threw touchdowns on 20, 16 and five yard passes. French also found the end zone with his legs for the fourth time this year on a four yard run. The 85 rushing yards were also a game high for the quarterback. The Eagles offense scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to improve their record to 3-4 with the win. Through seven starts, French has thrown for 1469 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Up next Saturday is a road matchup with Arkansas State.