French experienced the highs and lows of being a quarterback Thursday in the team's 38-35 loss. French was intercepted twice in the second quarter then once again in the fourth setting a season high in interceptions in a game. The offensive success was there, with 313 passing yards, also good for a season high and two passing touchdowns on 39 and 26-yard strikes. French used his legs twice as well, running in from five and two yards out. Through six games, French has thrown for 1259 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Up next for French and the Eagles is a home matchup with Georgia State.