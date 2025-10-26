For the second straight week, French found the end zone at least three times and did not turn the ball over. Both of the quarterback's passing touchdowns came in the first quarter on 24 and 18-yard tosses. The Junior, then added his fifth rushing touchdown of the 2025 campaign in the second quarter from five yards out. French has now thrown for 1677 yards, 14 passing touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games. Up next for French and the Eagles is a road matchup on Thursday, Nov. 6 at Appalachian State.