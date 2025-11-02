Sims returned to the starting lineup with Sam Leavitt (foot) now out for the season, and he put together a shocking performance. He threw for 177 yards and one touchdown, but the majority of his production came on the ground. He ran the ball 29 times for a whopping 228 yards, more than he's had in either of the last season. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, including an 88-yard run in the third quarter. He has not really shown this much of an ability to run yet in his long collegiate career, so this performance was extremely surprising. With Sims now set to start the final three regular season games, he is set to be a relevant fantasy option especially with two favorable matchups coming up.