Sims had a rough performance in Friday's rivalry game as he turned the ball over four times versus the Wildcats, the same amount he had over his previous three starts this season. He completed under 50 percent of his passes in his second straight game and he only threw for 114 yards. He scored his team's only touchdown with a 27-yard scamper in the second quarter, but it was not near enough to get close to a win. He will likely start the Sun Devils' bowl game in what will be his final collegiate game.