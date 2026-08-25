Jekail Middlebrook News: Projected as RB1

Middlebrook is listed as the Cavaliers' primary option at running back on their depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Middlebrook was expected to be RB1 going into the fall, and if the Cavaliers' updated and publicized depth chart is any indication, he will be their primary option at running back in 2026. In three years with Middle Tennessee State, he gradually improved his performance, culminating in a 2025 season that saw him log 140 rushing attempts for 752 yards and four touchdowns. What separated Middlebrook from a lot of running backs was his receiving acumen, as he finished his 2025 campaign with 40 receptions (on 65 targets) for 412 yards and three receiving TDs in addition to his rushing numbers.