Jeremiah Jones News: Set to participate in spring ball
Jones (undisclosed) is set to participate in Nebraska's spring ball, Mitch Sherman of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed all but one game in the 2025 campaign after sustaining an unknown injury. The incoming sophomore wide receiver will, fortunately, be good to go for the Cornhuskers' spring camp. He logged one catch for six yards in his one outing last year.
