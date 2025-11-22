Smith was somewhat limited in last Saturday's game as he was reportedly dealing with a minor injury. He has not yet gotten past that lower body injury, and he's now set to be held out of Saturday's contest as a result. On Tuesday head coach Ryan Day said Smith was day-to-day, so there's a good chance the Buckeyes just don't want to risk making the problem worse with the game against Michigan coming next Saturday. With Carnell Tate (lower body) also out, Brandon Inniss, Mylan Graham and Bryson Rodgers should lead the passing attack versus Rutgers.