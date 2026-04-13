Jeremiah Ware headshot

Jeremiah Ware News: Tallies 64-yard TD in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ware (undisclosed) tallied a 64-yard touchdown during Georgia Southern's spring game, according to the team's website.

Ideally for Ware, Georgia Southern's spring game is a sign of what will come during his 2026 season. The wide receiver's 2025 season featured zero counting stats, so he is striving for at least some looks, much less scoring opportunities.

Jeremiah Ware
Georgia Southern
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