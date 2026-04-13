Jeremiah Ware News: Tallies 64-yard TD in spring game
Ware (undisclosed) tallied a 64-yard touchdown during Georgia Southern's spring game, according to the team's website.
Ideally for Ware, Georgia Southern's spring game is a sign of what will come during his 2026 season. The wide receiver's 2025 season featured zero counting stats, so he is striving for at least some looks, much less scoring opportunities.
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