Love's rushing day was his second best in his college days. The junior ran for 228 yards in the 34-24 victory over USC on Oct. 18. Love has 1,306 rushing yards on 185 carries and 17 touchdowns this season. He has one more game to Heisman Trophy campaign. The Irish finish the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 against Stanford. Love will have a tougher time against the Cardinal run defense that is in the top 25 in the nation. Stanford's weakness on defense is against the pass where they are next to the bottom in the country.