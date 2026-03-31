Jeremy Hecklinski News: Battling for QB1 gig in Iowa City

Hecklinski is competing with Hank Brown for Iowa's starting quarterback gig, per Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register.

Hecklinski transferred to Iowa ahead of the 2025 season after spending his freshman year at Wake Forest, where he didn't see the field. Last season with the Hawkeyes, he completed 2-of-2 passes for eight yards, and ran for a six-yard touchdown in mop-up duty against Wisconsin and Minnesota. He's reportedly in a quarterback competition with Brown, who was also a backup for the Hawkeyes last season after two years at Auburn.