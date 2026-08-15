Jeremy Hecklinski News: May have pulled ahead in QB battle

Hecklinski may have the upper hand in Iowa's quarterback battle as he tossed for four touchdowns in the Hawkeyes' scrimmage Saturday while Hank Brown struggled, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Hecklinski reportedly scored four touchdowns and delivered accurate, on-time passes during Iowa's scrimmage. Brown, meanwhile, struggled with his ball placement and starting the scrimmage 3-10 passing. There's still no clear frontrunner here, but after Saturday the third-year gunslinger Hecklinski may have a slight lead.