Payne was a problem for USC all game long, but the play that will immortalize him in TCU lore was the final play of the game, when he caught a check-down on 3rd-and-20 and proceeded to shed multiple Trojans tacklers while tightroping the sideline for the walk-off score. It was a great finish to a very good season for Payne, who ran for 623 yards and five touchdowns - while catching 22 passes for 207 yards and two scores - in his sophomore campaign. Payne's arrow is pointed up ahead of what should be a monster junior year in Fort Worth or elsewhere.