Jermaine Bishop News: Draws more camp buzz
Bishop continues to generate hype in fall camp at Texas, according to TB Horka of On3.com.
The true freshman wide receiver already had recent reports of first-team work, so another public endorsement suggests he remains a name to watch in Texas' crowded receiving corps. He's likely to see decent playing time if he can translate his camp momentum to the regular season.
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