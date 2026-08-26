Jermaine Bishop News: Getting run with 1st-team offense

Bishop has impressed this fall camp and is seeing time with the Longhorns' first-team offense, per On3.

We knew Bishop looked ahead of schedule as a true freshman, but the Willis, Texas native looks primed for a big role immediately in Austin considering he's already earning reps with the starters. Texas' offense is loaded with skill position talent, of course, and receivers like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley are going to be difficult to surpass on the depth chart. Nonetheless, Bishop could add yet another dynamic element to the offense in Austin.