Jermaine Bishop News: Getting some run with 1st-team offense

Bishop has impressed this fall camp and has seen some time with the Longhorns' first-team offense, per On3.

We knew Bishop looked ahead of schedule as a true freshman, but the Willis, Texas native could carve out a role as a freshman, given his ability to enter Sark's circle of trust early. Texas' offense is loaded with skill position talent, of course, and receivers like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley are going to be difficult to surpass on the depth chart. Nonetheless, Bishop could add yet another dynamic element to the offense in Austin.